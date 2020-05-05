Arts & Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more read 'Harry Potter' for fans online

Calling all Potterheads! Some of your favorite celebrities are teaming up to read the first Harry Potter book as part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative.
By Brittany Cloobeck

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more are teaming up to read the first Harry Potter book as part of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative. (PC: Wizarding World Digital)

Calling all Potterheads!

Starting May 5, some familiar faces are getting together to read the entire first Harry Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is kicking off the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative, reading the first chapter.


Celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and more will join Radcliffe in reading a chapter every week.

According to the Wizarding World on Twitter, "Over the coming weeks, we're going to be joined by other familiar faces reading all 17 chapters" of the book.

The project was created to provide something educational and entertaining for families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can watch now on HarryPotterAtHome.com or listen to audio versions of the recordings on Spotify and Spotify Kids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityeducationchildrenentertainmentbooksactorcoronavirusharry potter
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Video shows officer repeatedly punching suspect in East LA
Newsom says phase 2 of reopening CA to start as early as Friday
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
LA files joint lawsuit against Uber, Lyft for alleged labor law violations
Show More
Could LA's homeless soon be living at the Ritz-Carlton?
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
COVID-19: LA County officials report 28 additional deaths and 568 new cases
Monkey snatches toddler off bench, drags child away in viral video
Smart & Final hiring 500 workers in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News