Hate crime legislation proposed by OC assemblywoman would impose harsher penalties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10445970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hate crimes can trigger longer sentences. While some have suggested thresholds for hate crimes should be lowered, legal experts say this could result in a double-edged sword.

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Claudia Choi of Seal Beach addressed the crowd by sharing some of what she's endured."We will not 'go back to our country' -- this is our country. We too are Americans."Asian American community leaders in Orange County denounced anti-Asian hate crimes, which have taken a toll on their communities. Orange County State Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen says she's introducing legislation that'll add harsher penalties to those convicted of a hate crime."AB 282 will ensure those that commit misdemeanor hate crimes are held accountable for their offenses and have a criminal conviction on their record with no opportunity for it to combat this from happening in the Asian American community," Nguyen said.From an economic standpoint, the owner of a nail salon said that COVID-19 hurt his and his neighbor businesses. With anti-Asian hate crimes on the rise, customers are afraid to venture into areas like Little Saigon to shop and eat because of concerns for their safety.Faith Bautista with the National Asian American Coalition said: "This is the time to let the government know, to let the corporations know that Asians play a major role in their bottom line."Claudia Choi spoke out after her mother received a racist note at her Leisure World home. It arrived on the day of her fathers funeral. It said, in part: "Now that your father is dead, one less Asian to put up with.""So many people have asked us, 'What can we do to help you?' First, you can come out in condemning Asian-American discrimination and intolerance," she said. "The jokes, the racial slurs, the threats and the violence."