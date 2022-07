SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man remains in critical condition after being shot in Sylmar.Authorities say they're investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.It happened Tuesday at a convenience store parking lot on Polk and Foothill, right near the 210 Freeway.Police say the suspect approached the man - who was dressed in women's clothing - made some offensive comments and then shot him before running off.No arrests have been made.