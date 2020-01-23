Hate crimes in Los Angeles increased by 10 percent in 2019, LAPD says

Hate crimes in the city of Los Angeles have continued to rise, according to newly released data.

The Los Angeles Police Department said hate crimes increased 10 percent last year, an increase of 40 percent since 2016.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes were the highest last year with 69 cases, followed by 68 hate crimes against African Americans and 53 against gay men.

The number of hate crimes against Muslims increased to 5 cases, a 150-percent increase over 2018.
