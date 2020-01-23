Hate crimes in Los Angeles increased by 10 percent in 2019, LAPD says

Hate crimes in the city of Los Angeles have continued to rise, according to newly released data.

The Los Angeles Police Department said hate crimes increased 10 percent last year, an increase of 40 percent since 2016.

Anti-Semitic hate crimes were the highest last year with 69 cases, followed by 68 hate crimes against African Americans and 53 against gay men.

The number of hate crimes against Muslims increased to 5 cases, a 150-percent increase over 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News