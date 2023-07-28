Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre offers fan experience for Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

There may be no better place in SoCal to see Disney's "Haunted Mansion" than the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disney's spooky-fun "Haunted Mansion" is out in theaters now and there may be no better place to see it than the El Capitan on Hollywood Boulevard.

The Disney-owned venue is hosting special fan events for the film based on the popular theme park attraction, and even brings out an organist playing spooky music.

ABC7's Tony Cabrera presents a look at how the famed theater - which has a little bit of a haunted history itself - is preparing for the expected blockbuster.

The Walt Disney Co. owns this ABC station.