'Have You Seen This Man?': ABC News podcast tracks manhunt for escaped child killer Lester Eubanks

By Lisa Bartley
The ABC News Investigative Unit teams up with U.S. Marshals in the hunt for notorious child killer Lester Eubanks, who has lived in various locations around Southern California in the past.

The manhunt is documented in ABC News' new six-part podcast "Have You Seen This Man," hosted by Sunny Hostin of "The View."

Over six episodes, ABC News peels back the curtain on Eubanks' crimes and escape, featuring exclusive interviews with key players who knew both Eubanks and his victim, Mary Ellen Deener.

Eubanks shot and bludgeoned 14-year-old Mary to death in 1965 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life in prison in 1972.

One year later, Eubanks received permission to embark on an unaccompanied "good behavior" shopping trip just before Christmas. While on the trip, Eubanks slipped away and was never seen again.

Eubanks has been on the run for more than 45 years.

"We know that in the 1990s Lester Eubanks lived in Long Beach and also South Central. We also know he worked at a hospital downtown, likely as a janitor," Hostin said. "His ID that he used was his fishing license."

ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Matthew Mosk shadows Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler as the group tirelessly searches for Eubanks. Mosk and Hostin tell ABC7 that Eubanks lived at various times in Long Beach, South Los Angeles and Hawthorne.

"We also know that he rode the RTD bus and that he's an artist and actually a pretty capable artist," says Hostin. "And so perhaps he did sketches somewhere in Hollywood, perhaps he was doing sketches in downtown. And so we know for certain that he made friends, he had acquaintances, that people in Los Angeles most certainly would know and would have seen Mr. Eubanks."

The first two episodes of "Have You Seen This Man?" are available now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslong beachhawthornedowntown laohiocrimesearchfugitivemurderabc newspodcastu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
CSU Fullerton investigating flyer containing racial slur
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
Show More
LAFC, Galaxy go head-to-head in crosstown playoff rivalry
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
More TOP STORIES News