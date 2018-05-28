Hawaii volcano destruction toll now at 51 homes

The Kilauea volcano has destroyed 51 houses - 10 of them Sunday night - and sent lava into a geothermal plant on the big island.

By ABC7.com staff
HONOLULU (KABC) --
The Kilauea volcano is showing no sign of slowing down.

Rivers of lava continue spreading and more fissures are opening.

Lava has entered a geothermal plant on the big island, but officials had already plugged one well in anticipation of the lava breach.

At least 51 houses have been destroyed - 10 alone Sunday night.

And Marines are on standby, ready to airlift residents if lava cuts off more streets and leaves them stranded.

Nearly a month after the eruption began, geologists have no idea when it could stop.
Show More
