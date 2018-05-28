Hawaii volcano destruction toll now at 51 homes

The Kilauea volcano is showing no sign of slowing down.Rivers of lava continue spreading and more fissures are opening.Lava has entered a geothermal plant on the big island, but officials had already plugged one well in anticipation of the lava breach.At least 51 houses have been destroyed - 10 alone Sunday night.And Marines are on standby, ready to airlift residents if lava cuts off more streets and leaves them stranded.Nearly a month after the eruption began, geologists have no idea when it could stop.