Hawaii volcano destruction toll now at 51 homes

HONOLULU (KABC) --The Kilauea volcano is showing no sign of slowing down.
Rivers of lava continue spreading and more fissures are opening.
Lava has entered a geothermal plant on the big island, but officials had already plugged one well in anticipation of the lava breach.
At least 51 houses have been destroyed - 10 alone Sunday night.
And Marines are on standby, ready to airlift residents if lava cuts off more streets and leaves them stranded.
Nearly a month after the eruption began, geologists have no idea when it could stop.