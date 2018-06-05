Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

A Hawaii County spokeswoman says lava from the erupting Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes overnight. (KABC)

HONOLULU --
Lava destroyed hundreds of homes in mostly rural Hawaii area overnight, a county spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"We don't have an estimate yet, but safe to say that hundreds of homes were lost in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland last night," said Janet Snyder, a spokeswoman for Hawaii County on the Big Island.

A morning overflight confirmed that lava completely filled Kapoho Bay, inundated most of Vacationland and covered all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
EMBED More News Videos

The hottest and fastest-moving lava of Kilauea volcano's latest eruption spread across new parts of the Big Island Wednesday, forcing officials to order evacuations in two coastal neighborhoods.


Lava early Tuesday destroyed Big Island Mayor Harry Kim's second home, Snyder said.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe said his own vacation home in Kapoho Beach Lots is also threatened. Okabe described the area as a mix of vacation rentals and year-round residences.

"For us it's more of a vacation area, but for those who live there permanently, they're trying to figure out where they're going to be living," he said.

MORE: How a drone, phone flashlight saved man trapped by lava
EMBED More News Videos

USGS scientists were using a drone to survey a fast-moving new lava flow when they received word that a man was trapped nearby.


"He was very depressed," Okabe said of how Kim felt about losing his vacation home. Kim and Okabe live in Hilo, the county's seat, which is more than an hour drive from the Kapoho area.

Thousands in the Puna area had to evacuate after lava fissures started opening in neighborhoods a month ago. Officials had issued mandatory orders for residents of Leilani Estates and those in Kapoho Beach and Vacationland to leave by Friday or risk being trapped and unreachable by emergency crews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldnatureHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hawaii volcano destruction toll now at 117 homes
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News