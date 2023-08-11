Woman recalls harrowing scene of Maui fires as death toll climbs: 'People died in their car'

Many longtime residents of Maui are having a difficult time processing the devastation they have witnessed after dangerous wildfires ravaged the small Hawaiian island.

Many residents were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KABC) -- Many longtime residents of Maui are having a difficult time processing the devastation they have witnessed after dangerous wildfires ravaged the small Hawaiian island.

At least 59 people have been killed and a majority of the historic town of Lahaina, which was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, has been destroyed, according to officials.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Josh Green called the wildfires "likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history."

Many residents who have lost everything are now sheltered at a local gym. The aftermath of the wildfires is already having a significant impact on people's mental and physical health.

Thao Tran, who has lived in Lahaina for 30 years, described it as a nightmare.

"My body hurts because I've got asthma," she told Eyewitness News on Friday. "I was stuck in the ocean for six hours."

The 62-year-old was forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

Other residents who are now at a Red Cross shelter in Wailuku shared harrowing video with ABC7 showing hundreds of people jumping into the ocean with no other place to go. Some survived and some did not.

"People died in their car because [ there was ] nowhere to go. It burned," said Tran. "People died in their house, too."

For the past two nights, hundreds have tried to get some rest at the Red Cross shelter, which has provided residents with food, water and medical care.

Plus, dozens of people have been dropping off much-needed supplies, like Del Delgado from San Bernardino, who was vacationing in Kanapali Beach with her family.

She said they went for lunch on Tuesday, but due to the wildfires, they couldn't make it back to their hotel. Now, she and her family have also been staying at the shelter. As a retired nurse, she's been helping those in need.

"I was walking around and looking for people to talk to and I saw a man and he was, like, almost dying," she said. "So I called the guy, the doctors and the nurses to assess the person and they ended up taking him to the hospital."

Delgado said her situation doesn't compare to that of the people she's met at the shelter, saying her heart breaks for them.

"They're homeless, they're jobless ... I was really crying yesterday," said Delgado. "I was so emotional because when I get home, I still have my home. My children, they still have their home and their job. They don't have any."

Research has shown wildfires and the subsequent smoke can lead to increased rates of anxiety and depression and become worse among people who already have these conditions.

Dr. Steve Berkowitz, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said wildfires and other natural disasters may also impact the ability of people with mental health conditions to receive care.

"After [ Hurricane ] Sandy in New York, one the biggest issues was getting people their methadone because all the clinics are closed," he told ABC News.

Additionally, people can develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which can include intrusive thoughts and nightmares. Leaving mental health disorders untreated can have devastating consequences.

"People who develop any of these issues are at very high risk for suicide," Berkowitz said. "People with PTSD or any of these trauma-related disorders will often be more irritable, have angry outbursts and that can lead to physical aggression and issues. Substance dependence is not an uncommon outcome of this."

ABC News contributed to this report.