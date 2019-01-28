Reports of spilled liquid nitrogen at Marina Del Rey hospital closes ER

Firefighters responded to a hazmat situation at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital after reports of spilled liquid nitrogen near the emergency room on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital due to reports of spilled liquid nitrogen near the emergency room.

The emergency room is closed as a precaution as hazardous-materials crews work to clear the scene.

Los Angeles fire officials said there were initial reports of spilled liquid nitrogen in a 100-foot area and it's affecting the ambulance entrance at the hospital, located at 4650 Lincoln Boulevard.

No injuries were immediately reported.

An LAFD hazmat crew is assessing and addressing any possible safety concerns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmathospitalMarina Del ReyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Student, 21, killed in Redondo Beach hit-run
Atlanta residents show support for Rams at Super Bowl Experience
San Bernardino PD search for missing child, mom, boyfriend
Randy's Donuts gets makeover with Los Angeles Rams yellow
SAG Awards: 'Black Panther' wins top film honor
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Show More
LA charter-school teachers end strike
1 killed, 2 wounded in Harbor City shooting
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
More News