Firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital due to reports of spilled liquid nitrogen near the emergency room.The emergency room is closed as a precaution as hazardous-materials crews work to clear the scene.Los Angeles fire officials said there were initial reports of spilled liquid nitrogen in a 100-foot area and it's affecting the ambulance entrance at the hospital, located at 4650 Lincoln Boulevard.No injuries were immediately reported.An LAFD hazmat crew is assessing and addressing any possible safety concerns.