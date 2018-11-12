FOOD COACH

Elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for office workouts

EMBED </>More Videos

A competitive fitness trainer says elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for home or office workouts that most anyone can do to keep strong and fit.

By
Pauline Nordin is a lean machine, but she's the first to tell you that she not only likes to eat, she likes to eat a lot, so her solution is to make strength training a priority every week.

"A really good anti-aging regimen is weight training, because it regenerates your cells and everything. Definitely the best thing you can do," said Nordin.

As a fitness competitor, she spends more time in the gym than most. But she's got some great tips for those who can't make it to the gym. Even if you're stuck behind a desk, using simple bands and cans of food for weights can be effective.

"I recommend three times a week for weight training: Monday, Wednesday, Friday or every other day," said Nordin. "And the more effort you put in the shorter workouts can be," said Nordin.

There's one called she calls the spider: With your hands on the seat of a chair, you contract abdominals and lift your lower body up and down. "This really trains your shoulder stability and also with your chest," Nordin said.

And a seated row with the band is great for upper back muscles. "It's very important to squeeze rhomboids together every rep," said Nordin.

Then try a double leg raise for your abdominals and your hip flexors slowly raising and lowering legs up and down.

And if you don't have a willing partner, put hands on your desk and make sure your chair has a wall or other barrier to allow you to do these single leg squats safely.

"This really trains one leg and one glute. You're going to feel the burn and also for those who have a weak back, this exercise is much safer than a regular squat," said Nordin.

She recommends three sets of 10 to 20 repetitions, using anywhere from 10 to 20 pounds, depending on how your heavy weights are.

Then, don't forget diet! Nordin has a good plan: It's all about cheats and treats, but you might have to alter your palate just a little.

"I call this my bowl of heaven. Oat bran, chocolate, whey protein, chocolate chips all soaked overnight with boiled water and it's so delicious. I have this every morning," she said.

She also makes a chocolate omelette with one egg, a cup of egg whites, cocoa powder, unsweetened chocolate chips and whey protein. This monster egg dish is four hundred calories.

She says these foods will kill your cravings and get your ready for your workout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnessworkoutofficenutritionfood coachCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Eating together as a family provides benefits for children
Corona charter school looking to athletics to get students to college
Chiropractor says bad posture can cause more problems than just neck pain
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
The problems with parabens: A local doctor's warning
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Malibu residents honor vets in middle of Woolsey Fire devastation
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
SCE: Substation outage occurred before Woolsey Fire reported
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration for CA
Kyrsten Sinema wins Arizona US Senate seat
New fire breaks out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley area
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
Show More
Scientists: Wind, drought worsen fires, not bad management
Texas firefighters head west to help with California wildfires
12 crosses at Borderline Bar & Grill honor shooting victims
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
More News