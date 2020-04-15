Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Health officials provide update on response in Los Angeles County -- LIVE

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
Florida nurse couple unites to fight COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Salvation Army's SoCal branch takes financial hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Whittier residents say homeless encampment is COVID-19 hazard
COVID-19: Salvation Army's SoCal branch takes financial hit
Coronavirus: OC health officials express cautious optimism
Show More
Coronavirus: Face coverings mandate in effect at LA County businesses
Suspect arrested for setting homeless man on fire in OC
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 670 new COVID-19 cases
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
High school student creates website to help fight against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News