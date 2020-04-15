Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Live events for Los Angeles County, city and California

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom news conference
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County news conference

3 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti holds news conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

More TOP STORIES News