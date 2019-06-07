1 million new STD cases diagnosed every day, World Health Organization says

More than one million new cases of curable sexually transmitted diseases are diagnosed every day, according to the World Health Organization.
The figures released Thursday were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.
The agency said the rate amounts to more than 376 million new cases annually of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis.
"If untreated, (these STIs) can lead to serious and chronic health effects that include neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, and increased risk of HIV. They are also associated with significant levels of stigma and domestic violence," WHO said in a statement.
The agency added the new rate doesn't show a substantial decline in new or existing infections from its last published data in 2012.
The study's authors say sex education and condom use are important, but new treatments also need to be developed.
