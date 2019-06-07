Health & Fitness

1 million new STD cases diagnosed every day, World Health Organization says

More than one million new cases of curable sexually transmitted diseases are diagnosed every day, according to the World Health Organization.

The figures released Thursday were collected worldwide from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.

The agency said the rate amounts to more than 376 million new cases annually of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis.

"If untreated, (these STIs) can lead to serious and chronic health effects that include neurological and cardiovascular disease, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirths, and increased risk of HIV. They are also associated with significant levels of stigma and domestic violence," WHO said in a statement.

The agency added the new rate doesn't show a substantial decline in new or existing infections from its last published data in 2012.

The study's authors say sex education and condom use are important, but new treatments also need to be developed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationworld newssocietysexually transmitted infectionsdoctors
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Show More
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
More TOP STORIES News