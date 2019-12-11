106-year-old in Salt Lake City still feisty, sharp in daily exercise routine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KABC) -- So what's your excuse?You may need to find a new reason to skip exercising after watching a feisty 106-year-old perform her workout routine with her 75-year-old son.Mary Kawakami is a workout diva, starting every day with a routine designed by her son Paul.He's helped her out for more than 20 years.They absolutely adore each other and their workout is like a comedy routine."The reason why she lived so long is she's mean," Paul jokes.Mary embraces her centenarian status."How old am I? 1-0-6. Will be 107 in two weeks. Basically I am old!" she says.And she's not slowing down. Her lungs are still strong and her heart rate is excellent.And Paul - who is a Tai Chi instructor - says his mom is the best. Whatever he comes up with she is willing to try.