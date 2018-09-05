HEALTH & FITNESS

12 people suffer possible food poisoning at El Segundo business; 8 taken to nearby hospital

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
At least 12 people may have suffered from food poisoning at an El Segundo business and eight of them were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the 2100 block of East Maple Avenue around 4:15 p.m. after several people reported feeling ill.

Emergency personnel blocked off streets to let several ambulances transport at least eight people.

Authorities said it does not appear to be a criminal incident.

No further details were immediately released.
