Coronavirus Orange County update May 25: 133 new cases reported

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County officials reported 133 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no additional deaths, bringing the county's totals to 5,469 cases and 131 fatalities.Last week, the county's numbers fluctuated from zero deaths for two days in a row, to 14 deaths reported Thursday -- the county's highest number in a single day since the pandemic started.The previous high was set the day before with 10 reported deaths.The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is 198 and the number of patients in intensive care is 69.The total number of tests for the virus conducted in the county has increased to 102,513.Of the county's total cases, 4% involve people under 18 years old; 10% are between 18-24; 18% are between 25-34; 15% are between 35-44; 18% are between 45-54; 15% are between 55-64; 9% are between 65-74; 7% are between 75-84; and 5% are 85 and older.Of the patients who died, 2% were 25 to 34 years old, 3% were 35 to 44, 8%, were 45-54, 12% were 55-64, 18% were 65-74, 29% were 75-84, and 27% were 85 or older.Men make up 52% of the county's cases and 57% of its fatalities.Whites account for 30% of the fatalities and Latinos 31%, followed by Asians (17%). According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 2% were black, 1% were native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 1% were multiple races and 2% fall into the category of "other."