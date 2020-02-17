Coronavirus

14 Americans evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO -- American citizens from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise in Yokohama, Japan are being evacuated from the ship and will be given accommodations at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and another base in Texas.

Fourteen of them have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirm.



"During the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked the ship and initiated transport to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19," reads a joint statement from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The statement said that these passengers had been evaluated previously, and deemed clear of symptoms and "fit to fly."

The statement went on to say the people who tested positive "were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols."



Those who are medically cleared, still can't go home right away when they land in Fairfield. A new round of quarantine awaits them upon arrival.

RELATED: Americans evacuated from quarantine on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan

U.S. Tourists on board the CoronaVirus-stricken cruise ship are on their way home after 12 days of Quarantine.

Cheryl Molesky was more than ready.

"We're about to step into the big wide world gotta put my mask on and get going," Molesky said.

Deck by deck, American passengers on board the Diamond Princess were asked to disenbark via the ship's public address system.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of American passengers who have been quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are headed to the Bay Area.



Hundreds of other passengers onboard the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. Americans stricken with the virus can't leave. They'll be treated in Japan.

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

The rest of the passengers were put on to busses to the airport where they boarded charted flights on 747s.

One landed at Travis Air Force Base Sunday night.

"We look forward to returning to the Bay Area," said Rick Saber from Novato.

Saber told us by phone, he has tested negative for the virus. He was anxious to return to California.

"It's going to be an enormous transition for us, I hope we don't get double quarantined somewhere else."



But two more weeks of quarantine await the passengers at Travis. They'll be housed separately from the current evacuees at the base.

The U.S. is trying to prevent an outbreak like the one in China that has killed more than 16-hundred and sickened tens of thousands.

Whenever he and his wife get back home. Rick Saber know exactly what he'll do.

"I'll have a burger and a couple of beers, that's an easy one," said Saber.

Another plane with American evacuees is headed for an Air Force Base in Texas.
