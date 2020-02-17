14 Americans evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise test positive for coronavirus

Fourteen of them have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirm. They were allowed to return to the U.S. because they didn't have symptoms.
They were being isolated separately from other passengers on the flight, a joint statement from the U.S. State and Health and Human Services said.
"During the evacuation process, after passengers had disembarked the ship and initiated transport to the airport, U.S. officials received notice that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had tested positive for COVID-19," reads a joint statement from the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The statement said that these passengers had been evaluated previously, and deemed clear of symptoms and "fit to fly."
The statement went on to say the people who tested positive "were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols."
Two Department of State charter flights with more than 300 passengers from the #DiamondPrincess will land in the U.S. later today. The United States remains committed to protecting Americans and fighting the spread of #COVID-19. https://t.co/kAX0ry0Dii— Department of State (@StateDept) February 17, 2020
Deck by deck, American passengers on board the Diamond Princess were asked to disembark via the ship's public address system.
One plane landed at Travis Air Force base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, local time. Another landed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2 1/2 hours later early Monday.
Those who are medically cleared, still can't go home right away when they land. A new round of quarantine awaits them upon arrival.
After arriving in the U.S., all of the passengers must go through another 14 days of quarantine at the military facilities - meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks.
Hundreds of other passengers onboard the ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. Americans stricken with the virus can't leave. They'll be treated in Japan.
The rest of the passengers were put on to buses to the airport where they boarded charted flights on 747s.
Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights of passengers. Other governments, including Canada and Hong Kong, also will require the passengers to undergo a second 14-day quarantine.
Japan on Monday announced another 99 infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship's total number of cases to 454. Overall, Japan has 419 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. The United States has confirmed 15 cases within the country. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China.
Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky, a couple from Syracuse, New York, opted to trade one coronavirus quarantine for another, leaving the cruise ship to fly back to the U.S. Cheryl Molesky said the rising number of patients on the ship factored into the decision.
"We are glad to be going home," Cheryl Molesky earlier told NHK TV in Japan. "It's just a little bit disappointing that we'll have to go through quarantine again, and we will probably not be as comfortable as the Diamond Princess, possibly."
She sent The Associated Press a video of her and her husband boarding the plane with other Americans.
"Well, we're exhausted, but we're on the plane and that's a good feeling. Pretty miserable wearing these masks though, and everybody had to go to the bathroom on the bus," she said.
Some American passengers said they would pass up the opportunity to fly to the United States because of the additional quarantine. There also was worry about being on a long flight with other passengers who may be infected or in an incubation period.
One of the Americans, Matthew Smith, said in a tweet Sunday that he saw a passenger with no face mask talking at close quarters with another passenger. He said he and his wife scurried away.
"If there are secondary infections on board, this is why," he said. "And you wanted me to get on a bus with her?"
He said the American health officials who visited their room was apparently surprised that the couple had decided to stay, and wished them luck.
"Thanks, but we're fine," Smith said he told them.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.