16th measles case confirmed in Los Angeles County, health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 16th measles case has been confirmed in Los Angeles County this year.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the case involving an L.A. County resident. This case involves travel outside of the U.S. and is not linked to other outbreaks reported earlier this year.
Public Health is looking to identify others who may be at risk for measles and have been exposed.
Potential public exposure location and times are as follows:
July 14, 2019
Groundworks Coffee
671 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291
12:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
July 14, 2019
Frontrunners Shoe Store
11620 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
July 14, 2019
CVS
11941 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
1:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
July 14, 2019
American Beauty
425 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291
5:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
July 15, 2019
Comerica Bank
12001 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
July 15, 2019
California Chicken
2401 Wilshire Blvd., CA Santa Monica, CA 90403
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
July 15, 2019
Groundworks Coffee
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013
3:45 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
July 16, 2019
Equinox Gym
201 Santa Monica Blvd., CA Santa Monica 90401
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Anyone who may have been at these location on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if you are pregnant, have an infant who may have been exposed, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.
Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure.
There have been 16 measles cases among L.A. County residents in 2019, in addition to eight non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County, the press release stated.
