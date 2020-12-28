Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C



Health care workers

Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities

Workers and residents at other congregate living facilities



People 75 and older

Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers



Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability

Workers in transportation and logistics

Industrial, residential and commercial sectors

Critical manufacturing workers

Incarcerated individuals

Homeless individuals



Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability

Workers in water and waste management

Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors

Communications and IT workers

Financial services and government operations workers

Community service groups

SAN FRANCISCO -- As California continues to receive hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Gov. Gavin Newsom explained who is next up to receive the shot.Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:After Phase 1A comes Phase 1B, which includes people who are unable to work from home, live or work in highly impacted areas, or are most likely to spread the virus to coworkers or the public.But who does that mean exactly? Gov. Newsom offered more specifics Monday, but bear with us as this gets a bit in the weeds. Phase 1B is further broken down into two tiers.Phase 1B, Tier One includes:Next up comes Phase 1B, Tier Two:Phase 1A and 1B should be "locked down" on Wednesday by California's vaccine advisory committee. That committee is also planning to discuss who should come next, in Phase 1C.Phase 1C will likely include:Newsom said Monday the groups included in Phase 1C above are still preliminary, until approved by the advisory committee Wednesday.The state expects to receive more than 1.7 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the week. Both vaccines require an individual receive two doses to be effective.Newsom said more than 260,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been administered in California.Phase 1B vaccination is expected to start at some point in January.