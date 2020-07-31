LA County announces 1st human cases of West Nile this season

As people around the world deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County is reporting its first two human cases of West Nile virus this season.An older adult with no underlying health conditions was hospitalized with West Nile earlier this month and is now recovering.The second case was detected in late July in a healthy person identified as a blood donor.The affected people both live in the San Fernando Valley, officials say.The virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, and health officials are warning residents to take preventative steps such as disposing of standing water that can attract the insects.