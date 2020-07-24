1st LAPD sworn officer dies from COVID-19 complications, marking agency's 2nd death from virus

Officer Valentine Martinez "lost his courageous battle with coronavirus," according to an LAPD statement. Martinez is survived by his domestic partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant with his twins, his mother and siblings.
Our hearts are completely broken by the loss of our brother gone too soon. Fallen hero who will NEVER be forgotten. Please join us in keeping his family in prayer. #FallenHero #gonetoosoon https://t.co/f6nswww2fI— LAPD South Bureau (@LAPDSouthBureau) July 24, 2020
The tragic news comes nearly three weeks after the LAPD announced the death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo.
