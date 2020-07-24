1st LAPD sworn officer dies from COVID-19 complications, marking agency's 2nd death from virus

Our hearts are completely broken by the loss of our brother gone too soon. Fallen hero who will NEVER be forgotten. Please join us in keeping his family in prayer. #FallenHero #gonetoosoon https://t.co/f6nswww2fI — LAPD South Bureau (@LAPDSouthBureau) July 24, 2020

A Los Angeles Police Department senior detention officer has died from the coronavirus, officials said, marking the first COVID-19-related death of an LAPD employee.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sworn police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has passed away from complications due to COVID-19, marking the agency's second coronavirus-related death, officials confirmed Friday.Officer Valentine Martinez "lost his courageous battle with coronavirus," according to an LAPD statement. Martinez is survived by his domestic partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant with his twins, his mother and siblings.The tragic news comes nearly three weeks after the LAPD announced the death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo.