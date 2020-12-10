Health & Fitness

2 Orange County high schools report COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff

OC high schools, Woodbridge and Mater Dei, report positive coronavirus cases amid dramatic surge in California.
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Orange County high schools are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff.

On the latest update, Woodbridge High in Irvine has 14 students confirmed with the virus, with at least one staff member testing positive.

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana reports 12 students have tested positive for coronavirus, along with four staff members who have become infected.

Both schools have not released information on how they are mitigating the spread.

In a statement, the Irvine Unified School District said the health and safety of their students, staff and families is top priority.

The district also stated the increase in cases is reflective of trends in the community, and there is little to no person-to-person transmission in IUSD schools or other facilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessirvineorange countysanta anahigh schoolcovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
OC residents voice frustration over stay-home orders
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Kmart Big Bear Lake store will close in early 2021
California playgrounds can open under updated stay-home order
Stater Bros. extends hazard pay bonuses for workers
Show More
LA County could get first doses of COVID vaccine next week
Truck crash sets off fire, injuring 6 in San Bernardino
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
LAPD chief pushes back on possible police layoffs
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
More TOP STORIES News