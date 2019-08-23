Health & Fitness

Keck Medicine, USC Verdugo Hills earn top scores for LGBTQ health care equality

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Southern California hospitals have earned top scores for LGBTQ equality in health care.

Both Keck Medical Center and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital received the maximum score of 100 points from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The foundation's Health Equality Index scores hospitals on four criteria: non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient community engagement.

"This award demonstrates Keck Medicine's dedication to go beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ care," says Keck Medicine CEO Rodney B. Hanners.
