Coronavirus

28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip

AUSTIN, Texas -- Twenty-eight spring breakers who recently went on a trip to Mexico are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Austin Public Health Department.

Health officials said a group of about 70 students in their 20s took a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico about a week and a half ago.

A total of 28 students have tested positive for the virus and dozens more are under a public health investigation. The county said four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms.

READ ALSO: Spring breaker who partied despite coronavirus warnings apologizes
EMBED More News Videos

Brady Sluder said last week, "If I get corona, I get corona," but now he's telling others not to have the same attitude.



Austin Public Health and UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every spring breaker onboard the plane. Some students in the group returned on separate commercial flights.

Mexico, at the time of the group's trip, was not under a federal travel advisory.

"A leisure vacation of any kind is not considered essential," said health officials. "Figures show nearly half of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County are between the ages of 20 and 40."

Earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

The crowds were captured on video.

On South Padre Island, spring breakers also refused to cancel their plans even though the mayor declared a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincollege studentscoronaviruscoronavirus texaspartyu.s. & worldcollege studentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: LA County gives latest details - LIVE
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008
US coronavirus death toll eclipses China's reported number
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 update: LA County gives latest details - LIVE
LA County supervisors vote to remove sheriff as head of emergency ops
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
Van Nuys lab struggles to get crucial COVID-19 test supplies
New model predicts when COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations will peak in CA
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31
Show More
Nipsey Hussle's legacy endures a year after his death
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital prepares for COVID-19 patient surge
130 inmates released early from OC jails as 5 test positive for COVID-19
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
More TOP STORIES News