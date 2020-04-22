Coronavirus: Second federal inmate dies from COVID-19 at Terminal Island prison

SAN PEDRO, Calif (KABC) -- A second inmate has died of coronavirus-related complications at a federal prison in San Pedro, officials said.Michael Fleming, 59, died at a local hospital on Sunday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which operates the Federal Correctional Institution on Terminal Island.Fleming was sentenced in Wyoming and had been housed at Terminal Island since Jan. 31, 2017. He was serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.He tested positive for the virus on April 8 and was hospitalized three days later, according to the bureau, where his condition declined.Fleming had pre-existing medical conditions that made him more vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, authorities said.Another inmate at the facility, 73-year-old Bradley James Ghilarducci, died last week.The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 57 inmates and four staff members have tested positive at the prison.Terminal Island is a low-security facility with 1,078 male inmates.