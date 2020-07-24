COVID: 2nd LAPD employee dies from coronavirus, agency confirms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6302379" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Los Angeles Police Department senior detention officer has died from the coronavirus, officials said, marking the first COVID-19-related death of an LAPD employee.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A second Los Angeles Police Department employee has died from the coronavirus, the agency confirmed.The name and title of the employee was not disclosed as of late Friday morning.Reports that the deceased individual was a sworn LAPD officer who contracted the virus while on duty were not immediately confirmed.The tragic news comes nearly three weeks after the LAPD announced the death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo.