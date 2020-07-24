COVID: 2nd LAPD employee dies from coronavirus, agency confirms

The name and title of the employee was not disclosed as of late Friday morning.
Reports that the deceased individual was a sworn LAPD officer who contracted the virus while on duty were not immediately confirmed.
The tragic news comes nearly three weeks after the LAPD announced the death of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
