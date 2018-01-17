HEALTH & FITNESS

3 Great Deals On Aerial Fitness Classes In Los Angeles

Looking to stay in shape, but not feeling inspired by your regular workout? Consider getting airborne with an aerial fitness class at an affordable price point with these deals in Los Angeles, via deals site Groupon.

Aerial Warehouse


3961 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

"The roof is the limit inside Aerial Warehouse, a multipurpose venue for athletes and artists compelled skyward by the combination of aerial and action arts. Kids and adults alike can take up trapeze, parkour, and trampolining through classes in the warehouse, supported by safe fixtures and the guidance of watchful coaches," according to the business. With this deal, get three-, five-, or 10-class packages of adult aerial arts and tumble trampoline classes for $51, $78.50, and $141, respectively.

The Aerial House


5230 Alhambra Ave., El Sereno

The Aerial House strives "to help those who are new to aerial discover a fun passion or, at the very least, have a great time working out." With this deal, get a five- or ten-class package of aerial fitness classes for $69 or $125, respectively--over 50 percent off the regular pricing.
UP Flying Yoga


11101 Ventura Blvd., Studio City


Get four aerial yoga classes for $68 (a $112 value) at UP Flying Yoga, where "instructors assign each student to an aerial hammock that hangs from the ceiling and hovers 3 feet above the ground. During classes, students lean their weight into the hammocks and perform traditional yoga poses that decompress the spine and lengthen muscles."

