HEALTH & FITNESS

3 great health and wellness events in Los Angeles this week

Wanderlust Hollywood. | Photo: Sage M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a new moon circle to rooftop yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Wanderlust Hollywood's new moon circle





Celebrate the new moon in Gemini at Wanderlust Hollywood's new moon circle.

Your hosts Jill Wintersteen of Spirit Daughter, Aarona Lea of the Moon Deck and cosmic poet Allie Michelle will lead you through yoga and meditation, partner work to help you align with the dualistic spirit of Gemini and intention setting.

When: Tuesday, June 12, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Wanderlust Hollywood, 1357 N. Highland Ave.
Admission: $35 early-bird; $40 day of event
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daybreaker's early-morning Pride party





Burn extra calories and free your spirit at Daybreaker's early-morning Pride party.

While the yoga session is already sold out, there's still time to score a ticket to kick your Thursday morning off with live DJ sets and healthy treats like distilled non-alcoholic spirits and hemp-based breakfast snacks.

When: Thursday, June 14, 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Station 1640, 1640 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Admission: $20 early-bird Just Dance tickets; $25 last-minute Just Dance tickets

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Row DTLA's rooftop yoga and brunch





Indulge your mind, body, tastebuds and inner shopaholic at the monthly yoga-brunch party at Row DTLA.

For $25, participants will enjoy a 75-minute yoga flow set to soulful grooves pumping from headphone sets. Then, purchase bites like acai bowls, vegan tacos or gourmet grilled cheese to fuel you up before exploring the shops.

When: Sunday, June 17, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St., Rooftop
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlinehealthcommunityevents
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News