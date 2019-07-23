Circle of Health

3-minute workouts throughout the day help fight health challenges of sedentary lifestyle, studies say

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- It is not uncommon for many adults to sit for prolong periods of time due to long commutes and desk work.

That equation leads to health risks, as being sedentary has been shown to lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, weak bones and other challenges.

Recent studies suggest a 'three in thirty' program can help by walking, stretching or doing other exercises for three minutes every half hour.

Malibu Fitness trainer Michael Galate demonstrates in the video above.
