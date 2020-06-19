Coronavirus Los Angeles

5 more workers at SoFi Stadium test positive for COVID-19, prompting LA County inquiry

The Los Angeles County health department is reportedly investigating the SoFi Stadium construction site as five more workers tested positive for COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County health department is reportedly investigating the SoFi Stadium construction site as five more workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the patients were working on the 6,000-seat performance venue attached to the Inglewood stadium, another on the stadium's video board, one in the pump house for an artificial lake and a fifth working in the "Trailer Complex NFL Conference Room."


The stadium is listed on the county Department of Public Health website as a congregate setting being investigated due to multiple positive cases. As of Thursday, the stadium was listed on the website as having 13 positive cases, with the five new cases reported by The Los Angeles Times boosting that number to 18.

RELATED: Worker dies after falling from roof of structure at SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood

The future home of the Rams and Chargers is set to open for the Rams' preseason game on August 14.


RELATED: Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Dates released for first preseason games at Sofi Stadium

City News Service contributed to this report.
