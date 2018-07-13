HEALTH & FITNESS

5-year-old boy prepares his own obituary before dying of pediatric cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

5-year-old boy writes his own obituary before dying of pediatric cancer (KTRK)

Family members are mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy who lost his battle with pediatric cancer.

With the help of his parents, Garrett prepared his own obituary to tell the world just what kind of a kid he was. He was diagnosed with cancer nine months ago and died last Friday.

"What really bothered me was he always asked, 'Why am I always sick?'" his mother, Emilie Matthias, said.

Those were words that broke Ryan and Emilie Matthias' heart for nearly a year.

"We never necessarily talked about his funeral so we never had the conversation with him that he was going to die, but we had a lot of conversations around it," Emilie told WPLG.

Garrett, a superhero fan and a lover of thrash metal music, was perhaps better known as Great Garrett Underpants. He was not a typical kid. His obituary is a reflection of that.

"When I read it, I was thinking 'Wow, sounds like Garrett just yapping at me,'" Ryan said.

Garrett detailed all the things he loved and all that he didn't. He hated pants and needles and the illness.

Garrett made also some final requests: "No funeral, because those are sad."

Instead he wants a party with five bounce houses, one for each year he lived, a visit from Batman and his favorite treat, snow cones.

The most unique request was a symbolic burial ceremony.

"I want to be burned (like when Thor's Mommy died) and made into a tree so I can live in it when I'm a gorilla," Garrett told his parents.

"We've cried oceans of tears in the last nine months and I think this is one of the things that we can do to make his day," Emilie said.

Garrett's celebration of life will take place this Saturday.

The symbolic burial and his request for fireworks will happen at sunset.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfamilycancerchild deathu.s. & worldobituarysociety
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News