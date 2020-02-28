Health & Fitness

50 people in Riverside County self-quarantine as coronavirus concerns mount

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people are quarantined inside their homes in Riverisde County due to potential coronavirus exposure, according to Riverside County Public Health.

Health officials say none of the roughly 50 residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but they are self-monitoring for symptoms.

A Riverside County resident who was a passenger on a cruise ship docked under quarantine in Japan tested positive for coronavirus, public health officials announced Tuesday.

The individual, who has not been publicly identified, is expected to fully recover from the virus, formally known as COVID-19, according to the Riverside University Health System.

About half of the United States' coronavirus cases are in California, where more than 8,400 people are being monitored in 49 different jurisdictions after arriving on flights from Asia, state health officials said.

Officials say there are 33 confirmed cases currently in California, but officials reiterate the risk to the public remains low.

A new case of coronavirus was detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.

It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
