60-year-old man discharged from Riverside hospital, reunited with family after beating COVID-19

The team at Riverside Community Hospital cheered on a 60-year-old man as he was discharged from the facility and reunited with family.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 60-year-old man left a Riverside hospital and headed home after beating the novel coronavirus.

The team at Riverside Community Hospital cheered on Carlos Calderon as he was discharged Saturday evening.

Calderon has diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. He spent 13 days in the hospital and he was also in the intensive care unit.

He was incubated and had to be continuously flipped to breathe.

Hospital officials say he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle.

Calderon is now reunited with his wife Leticia and his children Kathy and Carlos. His children also contracted coronavirus weeks before and self-isolated, but only had mild symptoms.

Riverside Community Hospital has saved the lives of 550 COVID-19 patients.

RELATED: Riverside Community Hospital is now the county's first Level 1 trauma center
Riverside Community Hospital is one of the busiest in the Inland Empire, and it's also now the county's first and only Level 1 trauma center after earning the accreditation earlier this month.

