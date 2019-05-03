7th measles case reported in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County health officials confirmed Thursday a seventh case of measles in the county.
The county department of public health says this case is linked to the outbreak of four cases reported last month, but it is not associated with measles exposures at UCLA and Cal State L.A.
There are no public exposure locations associated with this case.
This is the seventh L.A. County resident to contract measles this year.
There have been five people with the illness who traveled through the county. Nationally, there have been more than 700 cases in 22 states reported this year, the highest number in 25 years.
Hundreds of students and employees were quarantined last week after potential exposure at UCLA and Cal State L.A.
County supervisors say some people are opting out of getting immunized using a loophole in the law that provides them or their children a waiver from a doctor.
The City of L.A. issued a measles warning to workers at Los Angeles International Airport for spring break travel season.
