Orange County public health officials on Friday announced three new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total number of active cases from six to nine.
Authorities said six cases have been tested by the county and confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while the other three cases tested positive by the county, though confirmation from the CDC is still pending.
The county's fifth confirmed case of the virus was announced Tuesday and it marked the first person-to-person transmission in the area.
"That person is also isolated at home and that is a contact to a known case, so that individual is not that community transmission, it's called a person-to-person contact, but it's to a known case," Dr. Nichole Quick, an Orange County Health officer.
In-home isolation patients will be tested every other day after they stop showing symptoms. They'll be cleared by the Orange County Health Care Agency when back-to-back tests, 24 hours apart come back negative.
As Orange County leaders try to prevent the further spread of the virus, local schools were starting to feel impacts.
The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District announced it would close schools and offices starting March 16 through March 27, out of an abundance of caution. Officials said the schools were expected to reopen on March 30. Other neighboring school districts, such as Long Beach Unified and Los Angeles Unified, have also suspended classes as more confirmed cases are reported.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Orange County health officials confirm 6 positive, 3 presumptive cases of novel coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News