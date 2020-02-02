Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 9th US case of virus from China confirmed California

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)

BEIJING -- The ninth U.S. case of the new coronavirus that originated in central China was confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control reported Sunday.

The case was the second found in Santa Clara County, but health officials said this is not related to the first.

The infected person is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak that began in December. The woman, a visitor to the United States, was never sick enough to be hospitalized but has been isolated.

The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has climbed past 14,550, the vast majority of them in China.

There is no immediate threat to the general public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
