Pfizer CEO says an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 could be ready for authorization this year

As efforts to vaccinate Americans expand every day, an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 may be ready for authorization by the end of this year.

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, says the company is working on a pill that people would take when they first detect symptoms of the virus. Pfizer started Phase 1 trials -- the first stage of testing a new drug in people -- of that drug in March, as reported by CNN.

The company must put the drug through three phases of clinical trials and show that it is both safe and effective before seeking authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the outlet also reported.

Dr. Daisy Dodd, an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente in Orange County, says the prospect of an antiviral is encouraging.

"The basis of this pill is a protease inhibitor, we have been using it for treatment of HIV and Hepatitis C and it has been extremely efficacious," she said.

"We are very happy because we know that, not only (are) we going to be able to vaccinate a good portion of the population and therefore decrease the burden of infection in our community," Dr. Dodd added. "But also the fact that as soon as you were exposed prophylactically, you're able to take this medication."

Taking it in pill form will also offer many advantages, she said.

Unlike other coronavirus treatments, such as the antiviral remdesevir and monoclonal antibodies, which need to be administered intravenously, the pill would not require a needle or trip to the hospital.

"This is (something) you can actually have at home, readily available. Touch base with your doctor. (If) you're able to take it, prevent this horrible infection," Dr. Dodd said.



In addition, CNN reports that the drug could be combined with other classes of antivirals to battle COVID -- an approach that transformed the treatment of HIV more than two decades ago.

Bourla says that could help fight mutated variants of the virus.

