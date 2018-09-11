FOOD COACH

A fascial massage may help relieve pain and increase energy

EMBED </>More Videos

Whether you workout or are perhaps a bit sedentary, your body may need some relief and relaxation through a fascial massage.

By
While fascia is quite the buzzword, to many it remains an enigma.

Aaron Porter, a fascial massage therapist, said fascia is the soft tissue component of your connective tissue that surrounds and is woven into your muscles, ligaments, tendons, even organs. If it is tense and tight, most likely you are, too.

"Inside our fascia we actually have receptors that give us a sensation of well-being, and if we mobilize the tissue, you're going to feel calmer and you're going to feel more energetic, actually do more things like exercise," Porter said.

So while we're more relaxed, we're able to move more freely, something almost all of us could do more of.

"We want motion in the tissue, so motion is lotion, moving the body through tons of planes of motion to actually free up the body, free up the joints," Porter said.

Golfer Mike Wolf gets a fascial massage to help his game. Marcy Mccusker went from being a dancer to having children. She feels it helps her be a better mom. While Hayley Murillo is more confident in her CrossFit competitions.

"I am at the level where that last one percent matters, and I feel like I wasn't stretching enough or recovering enough," Murillo said.

Porter maintains our fast-paced, high stress life puts strain on our system, but fascial massage can help lower blood pressure to help us feel more grounded and relaxed.

Porter, a licensed massage therapist, can do these treatments at home or studio at $150 a session.

If you can't make it to Porter, he suggests you do a little homework.

First up, Jill Miller's program The Roll Model, using a pictorial book along with various sizes and tensions of balls.

There is also The MELT method, which uses a soft foam roller, balls for the hands and feet and an app to help you out.

Giving your fascia some love can certainly do your mind and your body some good.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachCircle of Healthfitnessexerciseeducation
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Nautica Malibu Triathlon goes well beyond 3-sport race
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
Bicycling safety: Group tries to teach drivers, cyclists the rules of the road
Pushup Challenge reminds men to get prostate-cancer screening
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Nautica Malibu Triathlon goes well beyond 3-sport race
Many California marijuana products failing safety tests
LA doctor helps veterans relieve pain after combat
Woman develops 'black hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
Riverside man pleads not guilty in daycare sexual assault
'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton arrested on suspicion of battery domestic violence
Cal Fire helicopter crew honored for Mount San Jacinto rescue
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes; Trump speaks at PA site
K-9 helps catch Garden Grove burglary suspects
Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets to its app users
Show More
LASD announces Reserve Impact Team, made up of trained civilians
DA declines to charge Nick Carter in sex assault case
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Mac Miller's autopsy finished, cause of death not determined yet
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from prison Sept. 19
More News