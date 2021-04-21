A Homecoming parade by neighbors welcomes home Simi Valley woman who beat cancer and coronavirus

SIMI VALLEY (KABC) -- A homecoming parade down the streets of Simi Valley, complete with neighbors, firefighters, and even the Simi Valley PD.The celebration is for 79-year-old Sue Michael."I'm one of the lucky ones," Sue said.She's survived three bouts of cancer and now adds coronavirus to that list.Sue spent two months fighting the virus in the hospital and still needs oxygen to this day."I was in the hospital for the second day and I lost everything. I lost my breath, I lost all my muscle tone. I couldn't get up and walk. I couldn't do anything," she explained.Sue's daughter fought the virus too."You can't breathe. You feel like an elephant's on your chest," Christy Luevano described.Miraculously Sue survived and was elated to return to her Simi home of six decades."I feel wonderful right now, being home with my family and my friends and everybody."Greeted by neighbors near and far with balloons and well wishes for her continued recovery."They're all so wonderful and supportive," Sue smiled.