coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: About 12 people an hour are dying of COVID-19 in NYC

NEW YORK CITY -- Amid fears of an even greater surge next week, New York City is now seeing about 12 deaths an hour from COVID-19, with 1,867 total coronavirus fatalities reported in New York City, an increase of 305 in a 24-hour period, the New York City Health Department announced Friday evening.

With U.S. medical experts and even President Donald Trump now estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide, the sheer practicalities of death - where to put the bodies - are worrying just about everyone as cities, hospitals and private medical groups clamor to secure additional storage.

RELATED: Coronavirus update: CDC issues 14 day domestic travel advisory in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut as COVID-19 deaths double in 2 days
Deemed the U.S. epicenter, New York City authorities brought in refrigerated trucks to store bodies. At Brooklyn Hospital Center, a worker wheeled out a body covered in white plastic on a gurney and a forklift operator carefully raised it into a refrigerated trailer.

NYC Health Department also announced a significant jump in the number of cases of COVID-19. There are now 56,289 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in New York City, a 13% increase in a 24-hour period. 11,739 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citycoronavirus deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
Friends hope death of Whittier man, 34, serves as warning
OC health officials release coronavirus cases by city
Lancaster teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus taking its toll on SoCal law enforcement
Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
Laguna Beach restaurant sets up food-truck drive-thru
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
Rams exec reads 'mean tweets' about team's new logo
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint
Animals at LA Zoo are behaving differently due to physical distancing orders.
Show More
4.9 magnitude earthquake hits in desert near Anza
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
CA ranks next to last in completed COVID-19 testing rates
Chino prison inmates speak about COVID-19 fears
Man accused of derailing train ordered held without bond
More TOP STORIES News