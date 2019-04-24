We Rock the Spectrum gym offers safe, fun place for kids with special needs

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Dana Aghassi owns We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym in Agoura Hills. It's a place that focuses on children on the Autism spectrum, but it's also a place where all children are welcome.
"Our motto is 'Finally a place where you never have to say I'm sorry.' A place where the parents don't have to be worried or embarrassed of their child," Aghassi said.
"We have kids that go from non-verbal to high functioning, we have children with cerebral palsy that come to the gym so it's a wide range and it's any age," Aghassi described.
Laughter and little yelps of delight show it's a fun place to play, yet the equipment is especially designed to help work on sensory stimulation, an area that can be challenging for some kids on the spectrum.
"We have the bolster swing ,we have the zip line, the trampoline, the climbing rope wall. We have a lot of OTs (occupational therapists) that come to the gym and therapist that come to the gym and work with kids on the spectrum," said Aghassi.
It's fun, it's colorful, kids love it. But parents especially appreciate what this type of gym offers.
"It's a great experience for kids to get together especially children on the spectrum and it's very important for them to get together and experience this. Everybody accepts everybody," said caregiver Carrie Fleming.
Mimi Shalev was delighted to find the gym as a place for her grandson, Joey who was recovering from an injury. A therapist had recommended movement, and Joey really took to the therapy.
"Since then, he loves to come here, and it's a blessing to have in the neighborhood," said Shalev of Woodland Hills.
Aghassi, who is a preschool teacher and a medical assistant, recognizes that safety is key. That's why there's a one-to-four ratio here.
"We do open play, we do camp, we do drop off. Be a kid have fun and enjoy," said Aghassi.
