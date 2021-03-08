COVID-19 vaccine

LA County partners with Mexican consulate in push to vaccinate agriculture, food service workers

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County partnered up with the Consulate General of Mexico in a push to get vaccines into the arms of the Latino working-class community over the weekend.

About 500 first shots were administered during the vaccine event at the consulate's facilities near MacArthur Park. The outreach effort was conducted to vaccinate people working in agriculture, food handling, emergency services and education and child care.

They were also given to those over the age of 65.

"Many people here work all day. They don't have time to navigate the internet... So we decided that we wanted to make it granular and something that could benefit them in a place that they're accustomed to," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Officials also made it clear that immigration status was not a factor for receiving the shot.

"We knocked on people's doors, told them about the vaccine, got them an appointment and here they are today, 500 people in the hardest-hit areas and that's really how you start to fight back (against) COVID," said Assemblyman Miguel Santiago.

People who received their first shot at Sunday's event will be scheduled to get second doses.

Mural dedicated to essential workers thanks them for their service during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A new project in Westlake area by MacArthur Park was unveiled this week to thank essential workers for their contributions during the pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccineslatinocoronavirusagriculturecovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
Start-up turns camper vans into COVID mobiles
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Biden signs exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29
Cepillín, beloved Mexican clown, dead at 75
LAUSD head hopeful on school reopening deal with teachers
Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days
Show More
Local boy with Down syndrome has drive-by birthday with special guests
Chance of light drizzle Monday before rain moves into SoCal Tuesday
CA firefighters run 48 miles to help end child sex trafficking
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
More TOP STORIES News