LA County partners with Mexican consulate in push to vaccinate agriculture, food service workers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County partnered up with the Consulate General of Mexico in a push to get vaccines into the arms of the Latino working-class community over the weekend.About 500 first shots were administered during the vaccine event at the consulate's facilities near MacArthur Park. The outreach effort was conducted to vaccinate people working in agriculture, food handling, emergency services and education and child care.They were also given to those over the age of 65."Many people here work all day. They don't have time to navigate the internet... So we decided that we wanted to make it granular and something that could benefit them in a place that they're accustomed to," said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.Officials also made it clear that immigration status was not a factor for receiving the shot."We knocked on people's doors, told them about the vaccine, got them an appointment and here they are today, 500 people in the hardest-hit areas and that's really how you start to fight back (against) COVID," said Assemblyman Miguel Santiago.People who received their first shot at Sunday's event will be scheduled to get second doses.