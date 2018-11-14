CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Air purifiers' sales skyrocket in SoCal amid Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Most warehouse stores in Southern California near areas damaged by fire are completely out of stock of air purifiers.

By
WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As heavy haze and smoke continues to fill the air above areas affected by California's wildfires, many are concerned about the unhealthy air quality.

Stores all over Southern California are seeing an increase in air purifier purchases.

Rosalyn Sokoler had to evacuate her home in Bell Canyon. She's one of thousands of people shopping for items to help clear the air.

"My husband went back in," Sokoler said. "He said the house is still standing, so we got lucky, but it's full of ash and smoke."

The top item people are looking for right now are air purifiers. Most warehouse stores near the fire damaged areas are completely out of stock.

"We completely sold out of air purifers, air masks, everything," Ryan Novacek, an assistant manager at Lowe's Home Improvement, said.

Lowe's Home Improvement in West Hills is one of the few stores able to get more air purifiers shipped in.

"We're trying to meet the needs," Novacek said. "We know there are a lot of displaced customers, and we're working to meet the needs of that as they go back into their homes."

Dignity Health Pulmonologist Dr. Eli Hendel said air purifiers come in an active and passive form.

Purifiers that ionize the air and trap charged particles may be beneficial, but Hendel said the problem with those is that they can accumulate ozone, which is not healthy for breathing.

Hendel said the most important thing to look for are the words "HEPA filter."

Avoid purifiers that say "HEPA-like" or "HEPA-type."

"The U.S. Department of Energy certifies HEPA filters that can filter 99.7 percent of all particles greater than three microns or more," Hendel said.

The other important thing to look for is how big of an area it can clean.

"In some cases, it's preferable to buy two smaller units than one unit and have it in two separate rooms, one of them being the bedroom, especially for children," Hendel said.

Air purifiers are on Sokoler's shopping list because she knows she has a lot of work ahead.

"It's going to be a process, but I was one of the lucky ones," Sokoler said. "My house is still there."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of HealthWoolsey Fireenvironmentair qualitywildfireLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
New option for clearer vision for those with astigmatism
Elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for office workouts
Eating together as a family provides benefits for children
The problems with parabens: A local doctor's warning
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
New option for clearer vision for those with astigmatism
Elastic bands and cans of food make great gym equipment for office workouts
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fast-moving brush fire erupts near homes in Rialto
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Woolsey Fire 40 percent contained amid flare-up in Lake Sherwood
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Many SoCal election races still too close to call
Disney donates $500K to support those impacted by CA wildfires
Show More
Evacuation orders, road closures for Woolsey Fire
Red flag warnings in SoCal to expire Wednesday afternoon
Community offers free resources to those affected by Woolsey Fire
Double stabbing in Santa Ana leaves 1 dead, minor wounded
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
More News