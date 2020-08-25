Health & Fitness

In party-house crackdown, Airbnb bans more than 50 LA County properties

Airbnb has removed more than 50 Los Angeles County properties from its site that were subject of party complaints.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a party-house crackdown, Airbnb has removed more than 50 Los Angeles County properties from its site.

A statement from the housing rental company said those properties were the subject of party complaints, or were found to be in violation of company policy that bans house parties.

Airbnb didn't release addresses of the banned homes but says they're in cities that include Pasadena, Calabasas, Compton, Malibu and West Hollywood, among others.

Last week, the company announced an indefinite ban on parties at its homes worldwide, and has also restricted guests at any one listing to 16 people, even on large properties.

Los Angeles and other cities in the region have also been cracking down on party houses after several well-publicized incidents of large parties.

Garcetti authorizes utility shutoff at Hollywood Hills 'party house'

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti recently said he authorized shutting off utility service at a home in the Hollywood Hills that has hosted several large parties in violation of local health orders.

RELATED: Glendora shuts down mansion party amid COVID-19 concerns
