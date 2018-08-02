HEALTH & FITNESS

Health alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal health officials are warning people not to buy two dozen salad and wrap products available at Trader Joe's and other national grocery chains. (Caito Foods LLC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Federal health officials are warning people not to buy two dozen salad and wrap products available at Trader Joe's and other national grocery chains.

The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Caito Foods, have come into contact with lettuce contaminated with cyclospora.

MORE: Ritz Cracker recall - Certain products pose salmonella concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Ritz Crackers products recalls certain products due to Salmonella concerns


The parasite causes intestinal illnesses with flu-like symptoms and other ailments, which can last up to several months.

The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.

The products affected by the recall have best-by dates ranging from July 18 through July 23.

Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers over salmonella concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks


The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985." Consumers are urged to throw them away.

Learn more about the health alert from USDA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthparasitefoodtrader joe'swalgreenssaladu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
OC needle exchange program approved to operate
Blood donated at Manhattan Beach farmer's market
Beauty Bus gives compassion, hope to SoCal hospital patients
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 pit bulls attack
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
LA keeps kids out of gangs with Summer Night Lights program
2 arrested for stealing thousands of items from Valley cars
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
OC needle exchange program approved to operate
Show More
Ventura County Fair features rides, music, deep-fried food
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
More News