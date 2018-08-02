LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Federal health officials are warning people not to buy two dozen salad and wrap products available at Trader Joe's and other national grocery chains.
The Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the products, distributed by Caito Foods, have come into contact with lettuce contaminated with cyclospora.
The parasite causes intestinal illnesses with flu-like symptoms and other ailments, which can last up to several months.
The USDA says Caito Foods was notified from their lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, that the chopped romaine used in some of the salads was being recalled.
The products affected by the recall have best-by dates ranging from July 18 through July 23.
The products were sold by grocery stores including Trader Joe's, Walgreens and Kroger. They have the establishment number "EST. 39985 or P-39985." Consumers are urged to throw them away.
