ALS caregivers treated to spa pampering at Kaiser event

Those who care for others had a day of people caring for them.Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center had its annual ALS Caregiver event.It took place at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.The event brought the caregivers of ALS patients a day of pampering and relaxation.Caregivers could get spa treatments like a massage and could participate in outdoor activities like hiking.Kaiser Permanente provided someone to take care of the ALS patient while the caregiver attended the event.Caregivers also participated in meditation and seminars on stress management.The event also gave attendees a chance to share stories with other caregivers.Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, strikes a little over 5,000 people in the U.S. every year. It's estimated more than 20,000 Americans have the disease at any given time.