Amazon pulls best-selling teeth whitening kit due to banned chemical shown to be harmful to fertility, unborn babies

Amazon stopped selling "Harvey & Coco's Smile Rehab Teeth Whitening Kit" after reports surfaced that it contained a chemical banned in the European Union. It was the top-selling product in the teeth whitening category on the website.

The chemical was banned nearly a decade ago, after studies revealed it can damage fertility and harm unborn babies.

Before it was removed from the site, it was the top-selling product in Amazon's teeth whitening section and had reviews from more than 800 people with nearly five stars.
