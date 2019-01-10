A best-selling teeth whitening kit has been removed from Amazon due to concerns about a banned chemical used in the kit.
Amazon stopped selling "Harvey & Coco's Smile Rehab Teeth Whitening Kit" after reports surfaced that it contained a chemical banned in the European Union.
The chemical was banned nearly a decade ago, after studies revealed it can damage fertility and harm unborn babies.
Before it was removed from the site, it was the top-selling product in Amazon's teeth whitening section and had reviews from more than 800 people with nearly five stars.
